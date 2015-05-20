* Kuwait, Bahrain parliaments probing national funds
DUBAI, May 20 Running sovereign wealth funds in
the Gulf has become an awkward business in the era of cheap oil,
as their managers face growing pressure from politicians and the
public to prove they're investing national reserves wisely.
When oil prices were high, the Gulf funds - which include
some of the largest in the world - came under little public
scrutiny. Government coffers were awash with energy revenues and
the financial futures of the Gulf Arab states seemed secure.
But with Brent crude now at little more than half last
June's level, the countries may be entering their toughest
fiscal times since the 1990s, and this has changed the political
climate.
Governments want to make sure they're getting maximum
returns from their funds. The public, facing the prospect of
slower growth in social welfare spending, is more sensitive to
the idea that some national resources might be wasted.
With most of the funds publicly disclosing little
information about their accounts, lawmakers in some states are
looking out for poor performance or even wrongdoing.
Kuwait's parliament, the most independent in the Gulf, is
investigating activity at the London office of Kuwait Investment
Authority. KIA manages $548 billion, according to U.S.-based
Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute (SWFI), which tracks the sector.
"There was an investigation committee formed several months
ago to look at cases of wrongdoing at KIA, such as selling
property not at the right price or making bad investments,"
Faisal Shaya, head of parliament's financial committee, told
Reuters.
The committee will travel to London to check how investments
are being made and whether there is enough official oversight of
them, Shaya said. KIA didn't respond to a request for comment.
Earlier this year Bahrain's parliament launched an
investigation of state fund Mumtalakat, estimated to have about
$11 billion under management.
The inquiry is looking at allegations of "administrative"
violations at the fund after an audit report revealed a series
of irregularities at Bahraini state companies, said member of
parliament (MP) Isa al-Kooheji. Mumtalakat didn't respond to a
request for comment.
It isn't clear whether the investigations will unearth any
serious wrongdoing, but at the very least they could encourage
funds around the Gulf to operate more cautiously and
conservatively for a while.
Some potentially controversial moves, such as large
acquisitions, could be put on the back burner; there may be more
focus on improving returns in the short term, and an increased
emphasis on cost-cutting.
"One can assume Gulf parliaments are putting pressure on the
performance of such sovereign vehicles as the gravy train
slows," said Michael Maduell, president of SWFI. "If oil prices
remain low and investment performance is tepid/negative, I would
suspect more MP investigations." While pressure may be most
intense in Kuwait and Bahrain, it could also increase in Saudi
Arabia and other Gulf states, he added.
SECRECY
Most of the sovereign funds have traditionally operated in
great secrecy and Gulf governments, concerned about poor
publicity, may ultimately act to protect this.
Maduell questioned how much the inquiries would unearth.
"Some of it is political theatre, as ultimate power lies with
the ruling families," he said.
Late last year Saudi Arabian billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin
Talal, one of the kingdom's top international investors,
complained the central bank wasn't earning high enough returns
on its reserves to compensate for sliding oil prices.
He urged the creation of a new fund to manage the reserves,
which now total about $690 billion, more actively. Officials of
the Shura Council, an advisory body to the government, also
discussed such a proposal.
But in December, Finance Minister Ibrahim Alassaf declared
there was no need for such a change, and since then there has
been little if any public discussion of the idea.
Nevertheless, governments in the region do not ignore public
opinion. So if oil prices stay low for years, pressure for
changes at the funds - such as more transparency - may rise.
The issue strikes a chord in Kuwait because of an uproar in
the early 1990s over investments in Spanish conglomerate Grupo
Torras.
From 1986 to 1992, KIA's London office poured about $5
billion into Torras, which then went into receivership. The
scandal led to legal action in several countries, the conviction
by a Kuwait court of two people for embezzlement, and passage of
a law imposing parliamentary scrutiny of investment decisions.
Even in countries where there is no visible public pressure
on sovereign wealth funds, a more circumspect mood appears to
have taken hold.
A banker who works closely with Qatar Investment Authority,
which manages an estimated $256 billion, said the fund had
become more conservative in recent months. It was now focusing
on developed assets that could generate revenue right away,
rather than projects which would take a long time to come to
fruition.
Abu Dhabi's Mubadala, with an estimated $66 billion, has not
announced a major new investment for about eight months. Several
staff at the fund said they had been told in recent months to
focus on keeping down costs. QIA and Mubadala did not respond to
requests for comment.
