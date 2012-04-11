* Arab Spring underlines need to create jobs
* So governments, aid donors focus more on smaller firms
* This is drawing fresh interest among investors
* State welfare spending creates new business opportunities
* Government tenders become more transparent
By Mirna Sleiman
DUBAI, April 11 Jordanian entrepeneur Majied
Qasem waited three years before arranging outside funding for
his start-up company, d1g.com, an Arabic social media and
content-sharing platform. He finally succeeded in September
2011, eight months after Arab Spring uprisings erupted in the
region.
The company now has over 35 million page views per month,
with growth in traffic stimulated by online debates about a wide
range of political and social issues, says Qasem, 40.
Like many entrepreneurs in the Arab world, he believes the
region's political and economic upheaval has helped rather than
hurt his business, by creating fresh demand for his products,
persuading investors to seek new opportunities, and making
governments more sympathetic to the needs of start-ups.
"Investors historically targeted well-established companies
that had very low risk and provided high returns. But now, after
the Arab Spring, investors are pouring the same amounts of money
into multiple smaller companies, betting a few of them will see
a remarkable success story," said Qasem.
"We're seeing unprecedented amounts of money paid by
investors, governments and development funds to seed start-ups
and small firms."
The economic damage caused by the Arab Spring has not yet
faded. Egypt and Tunisia are coping with waves of industrial
unrest as they seek to rebuild their tourism industries and lure
back foreign investors. Libya is recovering from a civil war,
while sectarian unrest still weighs on Bahrain's economy. In
countries such as Jordan, governments have boosted welfare
spending to try to buy social peace, undermining their finances.
But a positive result of the turmoil is that in some ways,
conditions for entrepreneurs are improving, officials and
businessmen say. Previously, start-up firms were sometimes
discouraged by authorities as threats to small groups of
privileged businessmen cooperating with authoritarian regimes.
Now they are more often welcomed as tools to create jobs.
Arif Naqvi, group chief executive of Abraaj Capital, the
Middle East's largest private equity firm with over $6 billion
under management, said one of the most dramatic changes in the
region's economic thinking since the Arab Spring was the
realisation that smaller firms, not big state-linked ones, would
be the engine for growth because they could create more jobs.
"I'm a great believer that the Arab Spring has more in
common with the Occupy Wall Street movement, the street riots in
London, and the food riots in Mumbai than it had with political
change," said Naqvi.
"Mohamed Bouazizi wasn't sending a political message when he
set himself on fire. He wanted to work, to live and to survive,"
Naqvi added, referring to the Tunisian vegetable seller whose
suicide in December 2010 triggered the upheaval in the region.
FUNDING
Difficulty in obtaining loans from risk-averse Arab banks,
which often focus on serving large clients, has long been a
major obstacle to setting up businesses in the region. Foreign
aid donors such as the European Union, the United States and
multilateral lending bodies have stepped up efforts to fill this
gap since last year.
Mouayed Makhlouf, regional director for the International
Finance Corp, a unit of the World Bank, said the IFC had
invested $2.2 billion in the Middle East and North Africa since
January 2011, becoming a significant source of capital for
private firms.
"Back in 2005 we were doing in the range of $300 million in
MENA. We're now allocating more than $2 billion a year," mainly
investments in small and medium-sized enterprises, he said,
adding that the IFC saw investment opportunities in Lebanon,
Jordan, Egypt, Iraq, Tunisia and Morocco.
While endorsing the idea of developing smaller firms,
cash-strapped governments in oil-importing Arab countries have
mostly lacked the resources to give them more access to funding.
Distracted by political change, parliaments in those countries
have been slow to make legal changes that would help start-ups,
such as reforming tax and labour laws.
But governments in wealthy Gulf states, seeing unemployment
as a potential source of social unrest, are paying more
attention to funding smaller firms. Last year, the
state-affiliated Saudi Industrial Development Fund began
guaranteeing as much as 80 percent of commercial bank loans to
small firms, up from 50 percent previously.
Increased government support is in turn encouraging more
private investors within the Middle East to consider funding
start-ups, businessmen say.
Abraaj, through its $650 million Riyada Enterprise
Development Fund, has invested in 13 SMEs since 2009. It says
the fund screened over 400 companies for possible investment in
2011, roughly four times the number in 2010.
"Large pools of money are being set up to invest in the
right venture. More than before, investors believe in the
economic, social and financial value of seeding start-ups," said
Fadi Ghandour, founder and chief executive of Dubai-listed
logistics company Aramex.
Ghandour, along with Abraaj's Naqvi, founded a fund in 2010
which acts as an "angel investor" in Middle Eastern start-ups.
It has so far made investments in over 40 companies, more than
half of the deals closing in 2011.
TECHNOLOGY
Some entrepreneurs think the Arab Spring is creating
business opportunities for them by refocusing the attention of
governments on mass living standards and social welfare.
Two such entrepreneurs founded Agricel in Dubai earlier this
year. The company is promoting a soil-less, water-saving farming
technology which it says can be used in arid terrain including
deserts as well as urban areas.
Kunal G. Wadhwani, co-founder of Agricel, says the firm will
offer the technology to Arab governments which, thanks to the
political upheaval, have become more sensitive to the dangers of
high food prices, water scarcity and mass poverty.
"Against the background of young populations and popular
uprisings, and given the challenges of food security and water
scarcity in the medium term, the region will benefit from our
ability to aid new governments face these problems," he said.
Agricel's founders say they initially funded the firm
themselves with support from family and friends, but recently
obtained funding from a bank in Dubai. Wadhwani is a veteran
entrepeneur who was involved in setting up a regional business
information service a decade ago; his colleague Yalman Khan is a
former investment banker.
Other firms think they will benefit because the government
will get out of their way. Tunisia's revolution has removed the
grip of businessmen close to former ruler Zine al-Abidine Ben
Ali from the economy, says Ridha Charfeddine, founder of Unimed,
a group of pharmaceutical laboratories in the country.
"Generally speaking, now that the rules of the game are
clear, everybody is equal and has their chance," he said, adding
that deals and tenders involving the government had become more
transparent.
Partly as a result, he said, Unimed's revenues grew at a
double-digit rate last year. The company obtained a fresh
investment from Abraaj Capital and investment firm Proparco in
April 2011 to support its expansion.