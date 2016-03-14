(Adds comments, updates figures)
DUBAI, March 14 Cairo's stock market jumped over
5 percent in early trade on Monday after the central bank
devalued the currency, raising hopes that the country's endemic
foreign exchange shortage could be resolved.
Egypt's central bank said on Monday it had devalued the
Egyptian pound to 8.85 per U.S. dollar at a special foreign
exchange auction. It had previously set the average bid price at
its regular and exceptional auctions at 7.73.
Cairo's main stock index surged 5.3 percent after
the news in extremely heavy trade.
"Markets are rallying quickly to reprice Egyptian assets
after the devaluation," said Simon Kitchen, head of regional
strategy at Cairo's EFG Hermes.
Financial and real estate stocks are outperforming as such
companies may be the first to benefit from the devaluation, he
added.
Commercial International Bank surged 7.0 percent
and investment bank EFG Hermes jumped 9.9 percent.
Real estate developers Egyptian Resorts and Talaat
Mostafa Group each climbed more than 8.0 percent.
A lower Egyptian pound, and a sense that the currency is no
longer overvalued, could attract fresh capital flows into the
country from Egyptians abroad as well as foreign investors. For
the past several years, the risk of a devaluation had deterred
foreigners from putting money into Egypt.
The devaluation is expected to boost inflation, but this
could in some ways benefit real estate firms if Egyptians buy
property as a hedge against inflation.
Last week the stock index rallied 7.8 percent, breaking
above its February peak in a bullish technical signal, as the
central bank relaxed measures to ration foreign exchange.
Foreign investors, who have been largely absent from the
market this year, have started in recent days to show more
interest in Egyptian shares.
"The bottleneck has finally been relieved and we expect the
market to rally after trading sideways since the start of the
year," said a Cairo-based trader.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)