DUBAI, June 26 Egypt's stock market plunged on
Sunday in response to Britain's decision to leave the European
Union, underperforming other major Middle East markets as
investors worried that global instability could further cut
capital inflows into Egypt.
The Egyptian stock index was down 5.8 percent in
early afternoon. Falling stocks outnumbered gainers by 139 to
four.
Naeem brokerage said in a note that the economic impact on
Egypt of Brexit would not be very serious, because weakness in
the British pound and euro could actually benefit the current
account balance of the import-driven Egyptian economy, and 16
percent of the country's external debt was denominated in euros.
But initially at least, investors focused on the risk that
the global market turmoil would make it even harder for Egypt to
attract fund inflows. That would worsen the hard currency
shortage which is plaguing local industry and possibly making
more depreciation of the Egyptian pound inevitable.
Commercial International Bank, Egypt's biggest
bank and a favourite of foreign investors, sank 4.8 percent and
major real estate developer Talaat Mostafa lost 8.7
percent.
Juhayna Food Industries, which exports its
products to Europe and could see that business hurt by currency
weakness there, slid 10 percent.
Beltone Financial plunged 8.8 percent as tensions
worsened between it and market regulators, who have cancelled
some trades in the stock during recent months, citing excessive
volatility. Sources familiar with the dispute told Reuters that
the company was now planning legal action against the stock
exchange and the capital market regulator.
