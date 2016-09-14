DUBAI, Sept 14 Egypt's stock market fell in very
thin trade on Wednesday with many investors absent for Eid
al-Adha holidays, while bourses in the Gulf stayed closed.
The Egyptian index dropped 0.7 percent in its
lowest daily trading volume this year, as the market reopened
after being shut for three days. Since Egypt last traded, MSCI's
emerging market index had slipped 4.6 percent.
Eight of the 10 most heavily traded Egyptian stocks fell on
Wednesday with Global Telecom losing 1.7 percent.
Oriental Weavers jumped 3.1 percent.
Misr Fertilisers, which last Wednesday became the
first state company in over 10 years to list its shares, plunged
its 10 percent daily limit to 32.49 Egyptian pounds. On
Wednesday it closed at 39.69 pounds, up from its initial public
offer price of 10 pounds, and has been pulling back since then.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; editing by John Stonestreet)