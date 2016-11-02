DUBAI Nov 2 Egypt's blue chip shares rose on Wednesday, bucking a downtrend among emerging markets, after the government approved 17 steps designed to boost investment, including an extended suspension of the capital gains tax.

The EGX 30 index climbed 1.3 percent, with Global Telecom adding 2.7 percent and real estate developer Talaat Mostafa rising 3.8 percent. However, the broader EGX 100 index edged down 0.1 percent.

The government had imposed a 10 percent tax on capital gains from shares in July 2014 but froze it for two years in August 2015. On Tuesday the Supreme Investment Council said the freeze would be extended for three years, though it was not clear if that was from now or from the intended end in 2017.

The measures included tax exemptions for farmers and manufacturers who produce strategic crops or goods that Egypt imports or exports. There will also be new ways to settle tax disputes and to reduce bureaucratic barriers to investment, such as temporary manufacturing licenses while factories complete paperwork.

The steps appeared unlikely in themselves to resolve Egypt's severe foreign currency shortage or boost growth any time soon, but they were seen as a positive signal that the government had the market's interests in mind, said a local fund manager.

Foreign investors, who had been heavy net sellers of Egyptian stocks for the previous two days, were roughly neutral early on Wednesday, exchange data showed. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Susan Fenton)