DUBAI Nov 2 Egypt's blue chip shares rose on
Wednesday, bucking a downtrend among emerging markets,
after the government approved 17 steps designed to boost
investment, including an extended suspension of the capital
gains tax.
The EGX 30 index climbed 1.3 percent, with Global
Telecom adding 2.7 percent and real estate developer
Talaat Mostafa rising 3.8 percent. However, the
broader EGX 100 index edged down 0.1 percent.
The government had imposed a 10 percent tax on capital gains
from shares in July 2014 but froze it for two years in August
2015. On Tuesday the Supreme Investment Council said the freeze
would be extended for three years, though it was not clear if
that was from now or from the intended end in 2017.
The measures included tax exemptions for farmers and
manufacturers who produce strategic crops or goods that Egypt
imports or exports. There will also be new ways to settle tax
disputes and to reduce bureaucratic barriers to investment, such
as temporary manufacturing licenses while factories complete
paperwork.
The steps appeared unlikely in themselves to resolve Egypt's
severe foreign currency shortage or boost growth any time soon,
but they were seen as a positive signal that the government had
the market's interests in mind, said a local fund manager.
Foreign investors, who had been heavy net sellers of
Egyptian stocks for the previous two days, were roughly neutral
early on Wednesday, exchange data showed.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Susan Fenton)