DUBAI Jan 3 Stock markets in the Gulf may rise
on Tuesday as both crude oil prices and Asian bourses start
their first trading day of 2017 with a firm tone.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
is up 0.4 percent as most regional markets
reopen after New Year holidays. Brent crude oil is at
$57.16 a barrel, close to last year's high of $57.89, hit on
Dec. 12.
Most activity in Dubai, where the index rose 0.2
percent on Monday, was by short-term speculative investors as
many institutional and foreign funds were away for the holidays.
They may start returning on Tuesday, bidding up prices of
large-cap shares.
The petrochemical sector in Saudi Arabia, which lagged
slightly on Monday, may get a boost from the rise in oil prices.
Many analysts expect the sector's fourth-quarter earnings to
show improvement from the prior-year period.
Aljazira Capital said in a note that it expects sales in the
final quarter of 2016 to have increased on a quarter-on-quarter
basis, though margins may have contracted because of higher
feedstock prices.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)