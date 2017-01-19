DUBAI Jan 19 Solid fourth-quarter results from
Saudi Arabian blue chips may help boost the stock market there
on Thursday while an overnight pull-back in oil and equity
prices could constrain other Gulf markets.
The largest lender by assets, National Commercial Bank
, made a net profit in the three months to Dec. 31 of
2.29 billion riyals ($611 million), a 7.5 percent rise, boosted
by higher income from commissions and investments.
That was slightly ahead of estimates; analysts at
Alistithmar Capital and SICO Capital had given forecasts for
NCB's fourth-quarter net profit of 2.0 billion riyals and 2.09
billion riyals respectively.
Al Rajhi Bank, Saudi Arabia's second-largest
lender, reported a 5 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit
to 2.05 billion riyals, meeting analysts' forecasts as
financing, investment and other income increased.
Shares in NCB are trading at a small discount to analysts'
average fair value estimate while Al Rajhi is trading at a
premium, according to Reuters data.
The largest petrochemical maker, Saudi Basic Industries
, made a net profit of 4.55 billion riyals in the three
months to Dec. 31, a 47.7 percent jump. That was at the lower
end of forecasts. SABIC said lower average operating and other
non-core costs were the main reason for the rise in profit.
PetroRabigh may be bid up after it swung to a net
profit of 183 million riyals in the fourth quarter from a loss
of 1.01 billion riyals a year earlier, citing relatively stable
operations and the positive impact on inventory valuations of
feedstock price increases.
Sahara Petrochemical also swung to a net profit in
the fourth quarter, citing higher sales volumes, product prices
and income from subsidiaries.
Among telecommunications, Zain Saudi reported a
narrower fourth-quarter loss, marginally beating estimates as
revenue increased. Mobily swung to a loss but beat
estimates.
Mouwasat Medical Services Co reported a 34.2
percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit to 72.2 million
riyals, ahead of analysts' average forecast of 59.4 million
riyals.
Brent crude oil futures ended Tuesday at their
lowest level in a week, while MSCI's broadest index of
Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan is down 0.4
percent after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen signalled
the central bank is poised to pursue a path of interest rate
hikes.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)