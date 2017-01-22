DUBAI Jan 22 Weak fourth-quarter earnings at several major Saudi Arabian companies may pull down stocks in that market on Sunday, while other Gulf markets may have a moderately firm tone after oil prices and global equities ended last week on a strong note.

Savola Group, Saudi Arabia's largest food products company, swung to a net loss of 964.3 million riyals ($257.2 million) in the three months to the end of December from a profit of 515.3 million riyals a year ago.

The company said it did not plan to pay quarterly dividends in 2017, attributing the profit drop to lower gross profits, higher financial charges, and non-recurring items booked during the quarter. Analysts polled by Reuters had on average forecast Savola would make a quarterly profit of 53.6 million riyals.

Several banks also missed estimates, partly because of rises in provisions for credit losses in a weak Saudi economy.

Alawwal Bank swung to a net loss of 249.3 million riyals from a net profit of 451.3 million riyals; Alistithmar Capital and EFG Hermes had forecast a profit of 330.5 million and 438.0 million riyals.

Saudi British Bank posted a 35 percent drop in fourth-quarter net profit, Banque Saudi Fransi reported a 61 percent drop, and Samba Financial Group reported a 12 percent fall. All three missed analysts' forecasts. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)