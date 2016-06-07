DUBAI, June 7 An improved mood in global markets
lifted bourses in the United Arab Emirates and Qatar on Tuesday
as Asian stocks hit five-week high and Brent crude oil
held above $50 a barrel.
Dubai's stock index climbed 0.9 percent, with three
quarters of the traded stocks advancing by midday.
Union Properties climbed 3.5 percent after the
company secured a loan to finance development of a
mid-to-upscale gated community in Dubai's MotorCity.
Dubai Parks and Resorts, meanwhile, jumped 4.3
percent to 1.47 dirhams. Last week HSBC initiated coverage of
the company with a "buy" rating and a target price of 1.80
dirhams.
The main Abu Dhabi index rose 0.3 percent as Abu
Dhabi National Energy (TAQA) jumped 3.5 percent and
telecoms company Etisalat, a constituent of the MSCI
emerging markets index, gained 1.1 percent.
In Doha, blue chips pulled the index up 0.9 percent.
Vodafone Qatar and Ezdan Holding were each
up by more than 1 percent.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia and David
Goodman)