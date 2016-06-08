DUBAI, June 8 Property shares helped lift the
Saudi bourse in early trade on Wednesday as two developers said
they were in talks with the housing ministry to build more
homes.
Shares in Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development Co
jumped 9.2 percent to 5.95 riyals, after surging by its daily 10
percent limit on Tuesday.
After the market close on Tuesday, the developer said it was
in talks with the government to provide housing units under the
kingdom's economic reform plan. It did not give further details.
Emaar Economic City also said it was in talks with
the housing ministry to build homes for Saudi citizens, and its
shares surged more than 6 percent.
The Saudi government published a five-year National
Transformation Plan (NTP) on Monday, part of a wider set of
reforms launched in April as "Vision 2030".
The economic reform plan targets increasing the percentage
of Saudi families that own homes to 52 percent by 2020 from the
current 47 percent. The document also said that the government
aims to reduce the waiting period to obtain housing financing to
five years by 2020 from 15 years at present.
The plan, which sets targets for government agencies and
also includes spending on new initiatives in healthcare, mining
and renewable energy, will cost an estimated 270 billion riyals
($72 bln) to implement. Finance Minister Ibrahim Alassaf said on
Tuesday it will partly be paid for by making public sector
efficiency savings and cutting spending on existing projects.
Dar Al Arkan has recorded declining profits in six of the
last seven quarters, with its first-quarter 2016 numbers showing
a 60.7 percent year-on-year drop, which it attributed to lower
sales revenue.
Riyadh's main index was up 0.3 percent after half an
hour of trade, after gaining nearly 1 percent on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Susan Fenton)