DUBAI, June 12 Bourses in the Gulf may fall on
Sunday as investors book profits following a retreat in oil
prices and a pull-back by international stock markets.
On Friday, Brent crude lost 2.7 percent to close at
$50.54 a barrel, its largest drop in a month, while Wall Street
followed the lead of Asian and European stocks to fall for a
second straight day.
The Saudi stock index gained 3.0 percent to 6,607
points in the final four days of last week after the government
announced details of its economic reform plans, which boosted
some individual stocks that could benefit from new business
opportunities, such as real estate developer Dar Al Arkan
. It jumped 20 percent last week.
But the index was already losing momentum at the end of last
week as it neared technical resistance on its 200-day average,
now at 6,693 points, from which it retreated in April and May.
Some other Gulf stock markets, including Abu Dhabi
and Qatar, rose last week but began falling back on
Thursday.
Dubai rose to close at 3,371 points on Thursday,
testing resistance on the mid-May peak of 3,373 points; a break
above that level would trigger a minor reverse head & shoulders
pattern pointing up to around 3,540 points, but a break is by no
means certain.
"Investors have now fully played out the recent oil rally
and will continue to book profits and stay clear of the stock
markets until Q2 results," said one Dubai-based portfolio
manager.
"The common adage for stock investors is that they are
driven by two factors: fear and greed, and now the former is
taking precdence over the latter," he added, referring to
concern over Britain's June 23 referendum on whether it should
leave the European Union, and the risk of further weakness in
oil prices.
