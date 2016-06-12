DUBAI, June 12 Stock markets in the Gulf
retreated in early trade on Sunday as investors booked profits
in response to lower oil prices and a pull-back by international
stock markets.
Saudi petrochemical shares were the main drag on Riyadh's
stock index, which was down 0.8 percent after 30 minutes
of trade. Saudi Basic Industries lost 1.5 percent.
But Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development remained
resilient, adding 2.5 percent after a 20 percent jump last week.
The stock has been strong since the developer said last week it
was in talks with the government to provide housing under the
kingdom's economic reform plan.
Dubai's index, the top performer in the region last
week, lost 1.0 percent as investors booked profits. Emaar
Properties and builder Arabtec were each
down more than 1.8 percent.
In Abu Dhabi the index declined 0.2 percent, extending
Thursday's losses, with Dana Gas dropping 1.8 percent.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia and
Elaine Hardcastle)