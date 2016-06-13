DUBAI, June 13 Gulf stock markets look set for
further declines on Monday after global bourses and oil prices
fell further, with investors nervous about meetings of the U.S.
Federal Reserve and other central banks this week as well as
this month's referendum on whether Britain will leave the
European Union.
Brent oil futures were at $49.94 a barrel in Asian
trade, down 1.2 percent from their last settlement. Asian stocks
fell the most in over two months with MSCI's broadest index of
Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan down 1.6
percent.
Technically, Gulf bourses have already begun to show at
least short-term weakness with Dubai's index retreating
1.0 percent to 3,336 points on Sunday, failing a test of
technical resistance on the mid-May peak of 3,373 points.
Some Saudi Arabian shares have remained strong since
economic reform plans were published a week ago on the hope they
could benefit from new business opportunities created by the
reforms. But some fund managers think the rises have been
excessive.
"This rush to invest in companies is premature - the
fundamentals do not confirm investors' rationale," said a
Riyadh-based equities portfolio manager.
Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development, up nearly 30
percent since the start of last week to 6.45 riyals, is now
above the 5.94 riyal mean price target of eight analysts polled
by Reuters.
International index compiler MSCI is to announce after the
close on Tuesday whether it will put Saudi Arabia on review for
possible inclusion in its emerging markets index as early as
mid-2017.
Inclusion would bring billions of dollars of passive foreign
funds into the market, but fund managers are split on whether
Saudi Arabia is likely to be put on review, even though its
chances were probably improved by an easing of foreign ownership
restrictions and reforms to the trading environment announced in
early May.
MSCI will also announce on Tuesday whether China A-shares
will be upgraded to its emerging markets index. If they are,
this would dilute the weightings of other Middle Eastern markets
in the index - the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Egypt -
causing outflows of passive funds from them.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)