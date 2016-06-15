DUBAI, June 15 Stock markets in the Gulf look set to consolidate in modest volumes on Wednesday with very few positive catalysts and many investors unwilling to take large positions before next week's vote on whether Britain will leave the European Union.

Brent oil has dropped back below $50 a barrel because of Brexit risk and stood at $49.12 in Asian trade on Wednesday morning.

International index compiler MSCI, announcing its annual market classification review overnight, did not put Saudi Arabia on a list for possible reclassification to emerging market status. This appeared to suggest that the Saudi market is unlikely to be included in the MSCI emerging index before mid-2018 at the earliest.

But MSCI said it welcomed market reforms announced by Saudi authorities last month, including an easing of restrictions on foreign investors and a change to the settlement system.

"The announced changes...are planned to be implemented by mid-2017. Once in effect, these enhancements will bring the Saudi equity market closer to Emerging Market accessibility standards," it said.

Investors had not in any case been betting heavily that Saudi Arabia would be placed on the review list, fund managers said, so MSCI's decision looks unlikely to push the market down.

MSCI also decided to delay including Chinese A-shares in its emerging markets index. This is modestly positive for the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, since Chinese inclusion would have diluted their weightings in the index. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)