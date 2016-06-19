DUBAI, June 19 Stock markets in the Gulf may be
buoyed on Sunday by a rare burst of mergers and acquisitions
activity, while a larger-than-expected interest rate hike could
weigh on Egypt.
MSCI's all-country world stock index ended
Friday up 0.5 percent while Brent oil rose back above
$49.0 a barrel as jitters over this week's referendum on Britain
leaving the European Union eased slightly, though the outcome of
the vote remains very much in doubt.
National Bank of Abu Dhabi and First Gulf Bank
have held preliminary talks on a merger, two sources
with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Thursday, in what
would create the largest bank by assets in the Middle East and
Africa.
JPMorgan Cazenove said in a report that it was too early to
take positions in either stock since "visibility remains low as
yet on factors like strategic rationale for undertaking the
transaction from both sides, the form and timeline that this
transaction could take and the size of synergies".
But local investors may nevertheless welcome the idea of an
Abu Dhabi banking champion.
"We see strong merits of this potential transaction for both
parties," said Arqaam Capital, adding that FGB would benefit
from a stronger wholesale banking proposition while NBAD was
underepresented in retail banking.
Arqaam said NBAD was undervalued versus FGB, but JPMorgan
said current valuations suggested FGB shares offered a better
risk-reward balance.
Meanwhile, an investment group led by prominent Dubai
businessman Mohamed Alabbar agreed to buy a majority stake in
Kuwait Food Co (Americana) from the Kharafi family at
2.650 dinars each.
That is well above Americana's last market price of 2.1
dinars; after the Dubai group completes the purchase of the
stake, it will launch a mandatory takeover offer to remaining
Americana shareholders at 2.650 dinars under Kuwaiti securities
rules.
Americana shares have been suspended since Thursday. But
stocks in other companies in which the Kharafis own major stakes
- National Investment Co and Zain - rose on
Thursday after Reuters reported that talks on the deal had
revived, and these stocks could continue climbing on Sunday.
In Egypt, the central bank raised its key interest rates by
100 basis points after the close on Thursday to their highest
levels in years, in order to rein in surging inflation and ease
downward pressure on the Egyptian pound.
Analysts had been roughly evenly split on whether the
central bank would tighten policy and few analysts who expected
a tightening had predicted such a large hike, so the decision
may hurt the stock market, especially since many economists
think more tightening and currency depreciation are likely in
the second half of this year.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia)