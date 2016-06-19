DUBAI, June 19 Shares in Abu Dhabi banks soared
early on Sunday on news that National Bank of Abu Dhabi (NBAD)
and First Gulf Bank (FGB) were in merger
talks, while most other stock markets in the Gulf were firm.
NBAD and FGB confirmed in a brief statement on Sunday that
they were discussing a merger or combination of their
businesses, in what would create the largest bank by assets in
the Middle East and Africa.
Many analysts said it was too early to take positions in the
stocks before details were known. Some said a merger could
benefit shareholders of both banks - Arqaam Capital said FGB
would benefit from a stronger wholesale banking operation while
NBAD was underepresented in retail banking - but HSBC predicted
a pure merger would benefit only NBAD, while a merger through
acquisition would destroy shareholder value at both banks.
"A share swap scenario presents significant dilution risks
to shareholders of both banks," HSBC said.
Nevertheless, local retail investors cheered the idea of an
Abu Dhabi mega-bank, with NBAD shares jumping their 15 percent
daily limit and FGB gaining 7.7 percent.
Other Abu Dhabi bank shares also rose, partly on speculation
that they might be involved in further mergers and acquisitions
activity as the industry consolidated. Union National Bank
climbed 4.5 percent. Abu Dhabi's main stock index
added 3.3 percent.
Dubai's index rose 0.5 percent, also supported by
banks. Dubai's largest listed lender, Emirates NBD,
gained 1.7 percent.
Saudi Arabia edged up 0.4 percent in a broad-based
climb. Petrochemical shares were strong after oil prices
rebounded on Friday, with the sector's index rising 0.9
percent.
But Qatar's index index slipped 0.4 percent as
declining stocks outnumbered gainers 13 to seven.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia)