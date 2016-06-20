DUBAI, June 20 Most Gulf stock markets were firm
in early trade on Monday while National Bank of Abu Dhabi
(NBAD) continued to surge in response to its merger
talks with First Gulf Bank.
Shares in NBAD climbed 7.6 percent after surging their 15
percent daily limit on Sunday, while FGB was down 2.7 percent
after an 11.5 percent jump in the prior session. Many investors
are assuming that any share swap in a merger would favour NBAD
holders.
Other Abu Dhabi banks also rose sharply on Sunday on
speculation about more potential mergers in the over-crowded
banking sector, but that speculation eased on Monday. Abu Dhabi
Islamic Bank fell back 3.9 percent after gaining 4.6
percent on Sunday.
The Abu Dhabi index dropped back 0.4 percent after
jumping 4.7 percent on the previous day.
In Dubai, the index added 0.4 percent with gainers
outnumbering losers 18 to three. Builder Arabtec was
up 1.5 percent and Emaar Properties added 0.8 percent.
Heavyweight banking shares advanced in Doha, helping pull
the index up 0.1 percent. The largest lender by assets in
the Gulf, Qatar National Bank, rose 0.9 percent and
Islamic bank Masraf Al Rayan added 0.5 percent.
Saudi Arabia's index gained 0.2 percent in the first
15 minutes of trade. Construction and engineering contractor
Abdullah Al Khodari jumped 3.7 percent, on hopes the
construction sector is due for a surge in demand following the
2.5 percent land tax on undeveloped urban commercial and
residential land, approved by the Saudi cabinet late last week.
The tax may push more land out into the market where it can
be developed. But companies with large land banks could lose;
NCB Capital said in a note that the land tax would have a
negative impact on Dar Al Arkan, whose shares were
flat on Monday morning.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia and
Andrew Heavens)