DUBAI, June 21 Stock markets in the Gulf were
firm early on Tuesday, supported by opinion polls and
bookmakers' odds suggesting the "Remain" camp might win
Britain's referendum on European Union membership this week, and
as oil held over $50 a barrel.
In Abu Dhabi, National Bank of Abu Dhabi pulled
back 1.7 percent after surging 20 percent in the previous two
days on news of its merger talks with First Gulf Bank.
But FGB edged up 0.4 percent, and Union National Bank
added 2.1 percent after Arqaam Capital said in a note
that after the proposed merger between NBAD and FGB, "we expect
UNB to be next".
It said Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank might offer
substantial premium to UNB shareholders in a merger; ADCB shares
did not change hands in early trade.
Dubai's index was up 0.3 percent, buoyed by mid-
and large cap stocks. Dubai Parks and Resorts climbed
1.4 percent.
Saudi Arabia's index edged up 0.2 percent after half
an hour of trade with the main support from petrochemical
shares. Saudi Basic Industries was up 0.3 percent.
Real estate developer Knowledge Economic City
gained 0.7 percent after it sold a plot of land for 22.8 million
riyals ($6.1 million) in Medina to International Medical Center,
an affiliate of Fitaihi Holding Group, which plans a
project on the site. Shares in Fitaihi were up 0.6 percent.
