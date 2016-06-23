DUBAI, June 23 Stock markets in the Gulf were mostly soft in thin volumes in early trade on Thursday ahead of Britons' vote to decide whether to stay in the European Union.

Dubai's index edged down 0.3 percent, with stocks that had led advances over the past week pulling back. Dubai Parks and Resorts dropped 1.3 percent, but is still up 42 percent year-to-date.

In Abu Dhabi, the index was down 0.4 percent. National Bank of Abu Dhabi retreated 0.5 percent while Gulf Bank was flat; the shares soared earlier this week after the banks said they were in merger talks.

Like elsewhere, Gulf investors are concerned that voting to leave the EU could slow economic growth in Britain and possibly Europe while creating uncertainty that would hurt global oil and asset prices.

But Union National Bank continued outperforming on Thursday and rose 0.3 percent. It had jumped 9.1 percent over the previous two days after Arqaam Capital said that following the proposed merger between NBAD and FGB, "we expect UNB to be next".

Dana Gas, the most heavily traded stock on the bourse, jumped 1.8 percent. The company held a board of directors meeting on Wednesday, saying it was content with "the resumption of regular payments by the Kurdistan Regional Government for the products sold and delivered in Kurdistan". It also said it was having more success in obtaining payments from Egypt.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark edged down 0.3 percent after an hour of thin, cautious trade. The petrochemical sector slipped 0.3 percent as Brent oil dipped below $50 a barrel.

But Arabian Pipes, jumped 10 percent, its daily limit, heading for a third straight day of strong gains. On Monday the company announced it had been awarded a contract worth 383 million riyals ($102.1 million) from Saudi Aramco, the state oil company, to supply it with welded steel pipes. The company said the financial impact would be reflected at the start of 2017. (Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)