DUBAI, June 27 Gulf stock markets may
consolidate with a weak bias on Monday as oil and international
stock markets remain soft following Britain's shock vote to
leave the European Union.
The worst of the market impact was almost certainly seen
internationally on Friday and in the Gulf on Sunday. Gulf
bourses closed well off their lows on Sunday, suggesting there
is considerable buying support from local retail investors.
However, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares
outside Japan is down 0.6 percent on Monday
morning and Brent oil is down 0.2 percent, so the
environment is not positive for the Gulf.
Low liquidity due to Ramadan and the summer holidays could
amplify price movements.
"International markets, especially those linked to the UK
economy, will be hardest hit, but the Gulf, especially Saudi,
already witnessed a limited impact compared to its peers," said
Mohammad al Shammasi, head of asset management at Riyadh's
Derayah Financial.
"Any further weakness would be normal, but we do not
anticipate heavy losses."
On Sunday Saudi Arabia's index closed 1.1 percent
lower at 6,479 points but bounced from an intra-day low of 6,257
points.
Egypt may continue to underperform on Monday
because of concern that risk aversion following the Brexit vote
could further cut desperately needed hard currency inflows into
the country.
The Egyptian index slumped 5.5 percent on Sunday but some
international funds don't trade on Sundays and could sell on
Monday.
However, Commercial International Bank could see
some buying after the central bank said it would not implement a
nine-year term limit on bank chief executives that had angered
major banks; a court has suspended the decree.
When they were announced in March, the term limits caused
CIB shares to fall as they would have affected the bank's chief
Hisham Ezz al-Arab.
