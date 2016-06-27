DUBAI, June 27 Gulf stock markets may consolidate with a weak bias on Monday as oil and international stock markets remain soft following Britain's shock vote to leave the European Union.

The worst of the market impact was almost certainly seen internationally on Friday and in the Gulf on Sunday. Gulf bourses closed well off their lows on Sunday, suggesting there is considerable buying support from local retail investors.

However, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan is down 0.6 percent on Monday morning and Brent oil is down 0.2 percent, so the environment is not positive for the Gulf.

Low liquidity due to Ramadan and the summer holidays could amplify price movements.

"International markets, especially those linked to the UK economy, will be hardest hit, but the Gulf, especially Saudi, already witnessed a limited impact compared to its peers," said Mohammad al Shammasi, head of asset management at Riyadh's Derayah Financial.

"Any further weakness would be normal, but we do not anticipate heavy losses."

On Sunday Saudi Arabia's index closed 1.1 percent lower at 6,479 points but bounced from an intra-day low of 6,257 points.

Egypt may continue to underperform on Monday because of concern that risk aversion following the Brexit vote could further cut desperately needed hard currency inflows into the country.

The Egyptian index slumped 5.5 percent on Sunday but some international funds don't trade on Sundays and could sell on Monday.

However, Commercial International Bank could see some buying after the central bank said it would not implement a nine-year term limit on bank chief executives that had angered major banks; a court has suspended the decree.

When they were announced in March, the term limits caused CIB shares to fall as they would have affected the bank's chief Hisham Ezz al-Arab. (Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)