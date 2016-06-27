DUBAI, June 27 Major stock markets in the Gulf
rebounded in early trade on Monday, recovering from the
immediate aftermath of Britain's vote to leave the European
Union, as local retail investors and some institutions scooped
up shares on dips.
Dubai's index, which had sunk 3.3 percent on Sunday
in its initial reaction to the vote, rose 1.0 percent in the
first hour on Monday with over nine-tenths of shares advancing.
Small and mid-sized shares favoured by local retail
investors were the most traded with Islamic insurer Dar Al
Takaful rocketing its 15 percent daily limit.
In Abu Dhabi the index added 0.4 percent, after
dropping 1.9 percent on Sunday. Gainers doubled the number of
losers.
Finance House rose 2.9 percent in very thin trade
after the company said it had received approval from the capital
market regulator to buy back its shares. Details were not
provided.
Riyadh's benchmark added 0.7 percent in its first 15
minutes of trade. On Sunday the index had closed 1.1 percent
lower at 6,479 points but bounced from an intra-day low of 6,257
points. The insurance sub-sector gained 1.3 percent as
local day traders bought shares.
Arab National Bank added 1.3 percent after it
proposed paying a cash dividend of 0.45 riyal per share for the
first half of 2016; that would be the same as in the
corresponding period of last year.
Other banking shares were also strong, with the sub-index
advancing 1.0 percent.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)