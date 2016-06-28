DUBAI, June 28 Stock markets in the Gulf may be
modestly firm on Tuesday as global markets stabilise following
the shock of Britain's vote to leave the European Union, while
hopes that Egypt will obtain a loan from the International
Monetary Fund may aid that bourse.
U.S. stock futures are up 0.8 percent, suggesting
Wall Street will open stronger, and MSCI's broadest index of
Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan is up 0.1
percent. Brent oil is up 1.6 percent to $47.89 a barrel
after dropping 2.6 percent to seven-week lows overnight.
Retail investors bought stocks on dips in most Gulf markets
on Monday and this may continue, although trading is expected to
be light because of Ramadan and summer holidays.
Egypt's central bank said late on Monday that it could
secure some $10 billion from the IMF by agreeing on a structural
economic reform programme, but it has yet to make any formal
request to do so.
The central bank statement came in response to comments by a
cabinet minister, who told Reuters on Monday that Egypt had
started negotiations with the IMF last week for a $5 billion
loan. The minister said the central bank was leading the talks.
A deal is by no means certain - such talks have faltered in
the past - but a serious effort by Egypt to reach an IMF deal
would be seen by foreign investors as a major step towards
reforming the economy and stabilising the country's external
position.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)