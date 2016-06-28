DUBAI, June 28 Stock markets in the Gulf were
mixed in quiet trade early on Tuesday as global markets
stabilised following the shock of Britain's vote to leave the
European Union.
With oil prices rebounding, investors feel Brexit may have
little impact on Gulf economies, although weakness in the pound
and euro could affect Dubai's real estate and tourism sectors.
Brent oil was up 1.7 percent to $47.95 a barrel in Asian
trade.
Ramadan and summer holidays are limiting activity, however,
and deterring investors from taking large positions given the
risk of more global market instability. Saudi Arabia's market
will be closed throughout next week for Eid al-Fitr.
The Saudi index was up 0.2 percent in the first 15
minutes of trade on Tuesday, largely because of second- or
third-tier stocks favoured by local retail investors such as
Tihama Advertising, up 4.6 percent.
Dubai's index was flat, with activity also focusing
on smaller stocks such as HITS Telecom, the most
actively traded share. It was up 2.3 percent.
In Dubai, a 0.7 percent decline by Aldar Properties
helped to pull the index down 0.3 percent, but
most of the 10 most heavily traded stocks barely moved.
Qatar edged down 0.1 percent but Qatar National Bank
, the Gulf's largest listed lender, climbed 0.6
percent.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Catherine Evans)