DUBAI, June 29 Major stock markets in the Gulf
firmed in early trade on Wednesday, supported by recoveries in
oil and global equity prices after the shock of Britain's vote
to leave the European Union last week.
Riyadh's index added 0.7 percent in the first 45
minutes of trade, buoyed by the petrochemcial sector as
oil prices rose back towards $50 a barrel. Brent futures
were up 1.0 percent in Asian trade.
Shares in retailer L'azurde Company for Jewellery
surged their 10 percent daily limit to 40.70 riyals as they
listed in Riyadh. The company sold 12.9 million shares in its
initial public offer at 37.0 riyals per share.
Main competitor Fitaihi Holding rose 0.6 percent.
L'azurde is the first retail company to list in Saudi Arabia
this year, and its stock price performance in coming months may
depend on the outlook for discretionary spending in the midst of
an economic slowdown due to low oil prices.
Dubai's stock index rose 0.2 percent with the main
support from Emaar Properties, up 0.2 percent, and
Arabtec, which was 1.5 percent higher.
But Dubai Parks and Resorts, the most heavily
traded stock, dropped 1.9 percent after the amusement park
developer said on Tuesday it had made an exception to its
exclusive right to develop and operate Six Flags-branded theme
parks in the Gulf Cooperation Council, in order to let Six Flags
help Saudi Arabia build theme parks
Abu Dhabi's index edged up 0.4 percent with Abu Dhabi
National Energy (TAQA), the top gainer, rising 4.1
percent. Abu Dhabi said on Wednesday it would merge state
investment funds Mubadala Development Co and International
Petroleum Investment Co to improve their financial performance;
this could signal more action to restructure Abu Dhabi's state
assets, such as loss-making TAQA.
In Qatar, stocks that are members of the MSCI emerging
market index were the main drag on the benchmark, which
was down 0.5 percent. Islamic lender Masraf Al Rayan
fell 0.9 percent and Qatar National Bank lost 0.7
percent.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)