DUBAI, June 30 Sharp rises in oil prices and
global stock markets may push Gulf bourses up slightly on
Thursday but with long Eid al-Fitr holidays looming next week,
investors look unlikely to buy aggressively.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
is up 1.4 percent and Brent crude jumped
more than 4 percent overnight to above $50 a barrel, though it
has since come off its highs.
This could boost Saudi petrochemical stocks in particular.
Nevertheless, tight ranges and modest trading volumes in the
Gulf over the past couple of weeks suggest investors are not in
the mood to stage an extended bull run.
Another sign of caution in Saudi Arabia came on Wednesday
when shares in retailer L'azurde Company for Jewellery
closed 7.6 percent higher at 39.80 riyals as they listed, off
their intra-day high of 40.70 riyals. It is unusual for a Saudi
stock not to end up its 10 percent daily limit on its first day
of trade.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia)