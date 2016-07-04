DUBAI, July 4 Abu Dhabi's banking shares may
trade lower on Monday as investors book profits on strong gains
following details of a merger between two mega banks, while
Egypt's bourse may be supported by increased chances of further
currency devaluation.
Major banking shares in Abu Dhabi were robust on Sunday
after the boards of directors of First Gulf Bank and
National Bank of Abu Dhabi approved a proposed merger
of the banks through a share swap of 1.254 shares of NBAD per
share of FGB, aiming to complete it in the first quarter of
2017.
NBAD jumped 4.0 percent, while FGB gained 2.0 percent.
Some of the exuberance however may give way to profit-taking
as investors sell-off ahead of the Eid-al-Fitr and summer
holidays.
In Dubai, the main index may slip as investors cash
out of the small- and mid-tier stocks which soared the previous
day.
"It is quite usual to see the speculative shares making the
most noise before the holiday season due to lack of any other
catalyst," said a day trader in Dubai.
In Cairo, economists believe the probability of further
currency devaluation in the current fiscal year has intensified.
The central bank governor Tarek Amer told local papers that
since he took up his post in November his focus has been to
address stagnation and stimulate the economy while targeting a
flexible exchange rate that reflects supply and demand.
A devaluation will hurt the purchasing power of Egyptians
and will hit return on investment in Egyptian pounds, but will
attract tourism and cheapen exports.
On Sunday, those shares saw some buying interest and may
continue to be in favour on Monday.
Saudi Arabia's market is closed throughout this week for
Eid-al-Fitr holidays.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)