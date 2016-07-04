DUBAI, July 4 Stock markets in the United Arab
Emirates edged up in early trade on Monday with Abu Dhabi's
exchange supported by government owned shares while Qatar's
largest listed developer kicks off second quarterly financial
reports on a strong footing.
Abu Dhabi's index was up 0.2 percent with National
Bank of Abu Dhabi extending its 4.0 percent gains from
the previous session to add 1.5 percent. On Sunday NBAD and
First Gulf Bank boards approved the merger via a share
swap. FGB, however, was down 0.8 percent after closing up 2.0
the previous session.
Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank was the top gainer amongst
its peers, gaining 2.1 percent.
Abu Dhabi National Energy added 3.9 percent.
Shares in the energy company, with majority owned by the
government, have gained more than 4 percent since Abu Dhabi's
government announced on June 29 the merger of it two sovereign
wealth funds Mubadala Development and International Petroleum
Investment Co. (IPIC).
Dubai's index added 0.6 percent, with Dubai Parks
and Resorts up 1.6 percent. Shares in the Six Flags
amusement park builder are now up 48 percent year-to-date.
Qatar's Barwa Real Estate kicks of the Gulf's
second quarter result season and shares in the developer gained
2.0 percent after it reported a near-trebling of second-quarter
net profit on Monday, according to Reuters calculations. Barwa
made a net profit of 550 million riyals ($151.1 million)
compared with a profit of 193 million riyals in the prior-year
period.
Doha's main index was up 0.2 percent.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Ralph Boulton)