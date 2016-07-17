DUBAI, July 17 Middle Eastern stock markets look
set to consolidate in quiet trade on Sunday with investors
cautious because of the failed coup attempt in Turkey.
The Gulf has relatively minor economic ties with Turkey so
fund managers expect Turkish political instability to have
little impact. However, companies with major operations there -
including Qatar National Bank, which last month
completed the acquisition of Turkey's Finansbank, and
Emaar Properties, which has real estate, retail and
hospitality projects there - could see a minor effect.
"I wouldn't expect a huge amount to translate to our
markets," said Saleem Khokhar, head of fund management at the
National Bank of Abu Dhabi's asset management group.
"But I think it will make investors cautious - those on the
sidelines at the moment will remain so. Certain companies that
have Turkish presence may see an impact, but I don't expect
anything major."
The bourse in Egypt, which is more dependent on Turkey than
the Gulf for investment and trade, could see a bigger effect.
Global stock markets closed little changed to slightly
weaker on Friday but Brent oil continued rebounding, a
positive for the Gulf.
Saudi Arabia's Almarai could see buying after it
reported a second-quarter net profit of 628.8 million riyals
($167.7 million), up 18.6 percent year-on-year and far exceeding
analysts' average forecast of 530.3 million riyals.
National Commercial Bank, however, came in at the
low end of estimates by reporting a quarterly net profit of 2.44
billion riyals; analysts' average forecast was 2.54 billion
riyals.
(Additional reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Reporting by Andrew
Torchia)