DUBAI, July 17 Gulf stock markets moved little
early on Sunday as the failed coup attempt in Turkey kept
investors cautious, while Saudi Arabia's largest listed bank
dropped after reporting second-quarter earnings.
The Saudi index edged up 0.3 percent in the first 50
minutes of trade as Almarai climbed 2.7 percent after
it said second-quarter net profit rose 18.6 percent year-on-year
to 628.8 million riyals ($167.7 million), beating analysts'
average forecast of 530.3 million riyals.
But National Commercial Bank fell 1.5 percent
after its quarterly profit came in at 2.44 billion riyals, at
the low end of estimates; analysts had on average expected 2.54
billion riyals.
The failed coup attempt in Turkey is expected to have little
financial impact on the Gulf because trade and investment ties
are relatively minor. Nevertheless, fund managers said the event
made some investors more wary of buying.
Qatar National Bank, which last month completed
the acquisition of Turkey's Finansbank, fell 0.7
percent, helping to pull the Qatari stock index down 0.4
percent.
Dubai edged up 0.3 percent as builder Arabtec
, the most heavily traded stock, jumped 4.0 percent. On
Thursday it said major shareholder Aabar Investments had agreed
to give it a 400 million dirham ($109 million) debt facility to
help it weather "challenging" conditions in the industry.
Abu Dhabi added 0.1 percent although Abu Dhabi
Islamic Bank sank 3.5 percent after it posted on
Thursday a 1 percent rise in second-quarter net profit but
warned it was restricting the amount of new credit it provided
because of an increase in defaults across its business lines.
Bahrain underperformed the region, dropping 0.7
percent, after Saudi-owned Al Arabiya television reported that a
court had dissolved the country's main Shi'ite Muslim opposition
group al-Wefaq and liquidated its funds, advancing a crackdown
on the Gulf kingdom's opposition.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia)