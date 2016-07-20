DUBAI, July 20 Qatar's stock market may
lose steam on Wednesday after a local bank's second-quarter
earnings missed estimates, while regional bourses may generally
trade with a soft tone because of subdued global equity and oil
prices.
The Qatari benchmark has outperformed this week after
breaking major technical resistance, and is now up 2.1 percent
year-to-date.
But after the close on Tuesday, Commercial Bank of Qatar
(CBQ) broke the strong Qatari bank result trend by
posting a 62.9 percent slump in second-quarter net attributable
profit to 212.3 million riyals ($58.3 million); analysts polled
by Reuters had forecast 339.5 million riyals.
Rising impairments on bad loans and weaker results at CBQ's
overseas subsidiaries weighed on net earnings.
Elsewhere, Saudi Hollandi Bank beat estimates with
a flat quarterly net profit of 539.7 million riyals ($143.9
million); the result topped the 508.3 million riyal average
forecast of three analysts polled by Reuters.
But Saudi Electricity Co reported a 27.7 percent
drop in second-quarter net profit, citing the higher cost of
fuel and depreciation of assets. This may disappoint investors,
as SEC had previously said energy price hikes in the 2016 Saudi
state budget would not have a significant effect on its earnings
overall.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)