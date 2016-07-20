DUBAI, July 20 Stock markets in Qatar and Saudi
Arabia were pulled lower early on Wednesday by two blue-chip
companies whose weak second-quarter earnings missed forecasts,
while other Gulf Arab markets moved little.
Commercial Bank of Qatar slumped 6.1 percent after
it posted a 63-percent drop in second-quarter net attributable
profit to 212.3 million riyals ($58.3 million); analysts polled
by Reuters had forecast 339.5 million riyals.
Other Qatari banks also fell, even though they had reported
strong earnings at the start of this week. Masraf Al Rayan
was down 0.8 percent. The main Qatari index
dropped 1.3 percent.
In Saudi Arabia, Saudi Electricity Co (SEC)
dropped 2.0 percent after it reported a 28-percent fall in
second-quarter net profit to 1.4 billion riyals ($381 million).
Analysts at NCB Capital had forecast SEC would make a profit of
2.4 billion riyals.
SEC cited the higher cost of fuel and depreciation of
assets, without elaborating. The kingdom's 2016 state budget
contained hikes in fuel and electricity prices but the company
previously said these would not have significant effect on its
earnings overall.
The main Saudi index was down 0.1 percent after 70
minutes of trade.
But some Saudi banks fared well after several reported
earnings that met expectations. Saudi Hollandi Bank
rose 0.8 percent after it reported late on Tuesday a flat net
profit; its profit of 540 million riyals beat the average
analyst expectation of 508 million riyals.
Elsewhere, Dubai's index rose 0.2 percent with
Emaar Properties, which has been strong this week,
adding 1.2 percent.
In Abu Dhabi, the index added 0.1 percent, supported
mainly by the banking sector. Union National Bank,
which reported last week a 17 percent drop in second-quarter net
profit but still beat analysts' expectations, added 0.7 percent.
Shares in the bank are up 1.4 percent since the earnings.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia and
Raissa Kasolowsky)