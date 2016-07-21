DUBAI, July 21 A strong global backdrop may
support Gulf stock markets on Thursday, although the latest
corporate earnings in the region are mixed.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
is up 0.3 percent, its highest level since
October 2015, after the Dow Jones industrial average and
the S&P 500 hit record highs overnight. Brent oil
is slightly higher in Asian trading at $47.35 a barrel, after
rising 1 percent overnight.
This may encourage buying in markets such as Dubai,
where many investors will be watching to see if blue chip Emaar
Properties continues the rally of the past two weeks.
On Wednesday Emaar climbed 1.7 percent to 7.02 dirhams, its
highest close in 11 months, in active trade. It closed above
technical resistance on its October 2015 peak of 7.01 dirhams;
another such close on Thursday would trigger a reverse head &
shoulders pattern formed by the highs and lows since last August
and pointing up in the long term to at least the April 2015 peak
of 8.39 dirhams.
However, some of the latest Dubai second-quarter earnings
are weak. Mashreq bank posted a 16.1 percent
year-on-year fall in second-quarter net profit to 539.4 million
dirhams ($146.8 million) as impairments for bad debt more than
doubled and fee and commission income edged lower; Arqaam
Capital had forecast 588 million dirhams.
Second-tier real estate firm Deyaar Development
reported a 17.8 percent fall in second-quarter profit.
In Saudi Arabia, Yanbu National Petrochemical Co
(Yansab) beat analysts' forecasts as its second-quarter net
profit trebled to 689.3 million riyals ($183.8 million) because
of higher production and sales; analysts had on average forecast
446.2 million riyals.
But Dar Al Arkan, one of Saudi Arabia's largest
property developers, reported a 38.7 percent fall in quarterly
profit to 43.2 million riyals; NCB Capital had forecast 57
million riyals.
In Kuwait, telecommunications operator Viva Kuwait
reported a 15 percent fall in quarterly profit to 9.57 million
dinars ($31.65 million); SICO Bahrain had predicted 10.32
million dinars.
In Egypt, the central bank governor said after the close on
Wednesday that the time was not right to float the Egyptian
pound, which has come under intensifying pressure in recent
weeks, though he left the door open to a possible devaluation.
The uncertainty is unlikely to be seen as positive by the stock
market, which has been hit hard by fears of a currency crash and
further interest rate hikes.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia)