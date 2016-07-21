DUBAI, July 21 Gulf stock markets were flat to
slightly softer in early trade on Thursday as blue chip Emaar
Properties, which had been rallying strongly for the
past two weeks, lost steam in Dubai.
Emaar edged down 0.1 percent to 7.00 dirhams, failing to
break technical resistance on its October 2015 peak of 7.01
dirhams. A break would trigger a reverse head & shoulders
pattern formed by the highs and lows since last August and
pointing up in the long term to at least the April 2015 peak of
8.39 dirhams.
Dubai's stock index was flat. Second-tier real
estate firm Deyaar Development dropped 0.7 percent
after reporting a 17.8 percent fall in second-quarter net
profit, though a few small, speculative stocks such as Al Salam
Group Holding rose sharply.
Al Salam soared its 15 percent daily limit in Dubai. In
Kuwait, where its shares surged 5.8 percent, it issued
a statement saying it knew of no material reason for the unusual
trade in its shares.
Saudi Arabia's index was flat as Yanbu National
Petrochemical Co (Yansab) jumped 4.4 percent in
unusually heavy trade after its second-quarter net profit
trebled to 689.3 million riyals ($183.8 million) because of
higher production and sales; analysts had on average forecast
446.2 million riyals.
But Yamama Cement tumbled 5.5 percent after
reporting a 14 percent year-on-year drop in second-quarter
profit to 150.5 million riyals, and slashing its second-quarter
dividend to 0.25 riyal per share from 0.75 riyal.
Abu Dhabi's index edged down 0.2 percent while Qatar
fell 0.5 percent with blue chip Industries Qatar
, which had risen strongly earlier this week, pulling
back 0.9 percent.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Andrew Heavens)