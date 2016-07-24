DUBAI, July 24 Saudi Arabia's stock market
may be buoyed by strong earnings from a petrochemical
company on Sunday but weak oil prices look set to limit gains,
while most other Saudi earnings were in line with expectations.
Saudi Kayan Petrochemical swung to a net profit in
the second quarter, ending a run of five straight losses. It
made a net profit of 91.02 million riyals ($24.27 million); the
average estimate of three analysts polled by Reuters had been
for a quarterly loss of 184.2 million riyals.
Nevertheless, Brent crude oil fell sharply late last
week and settled on Friday at $45.49 a barrel, and this may
restrain rallies in petrochemical stocks.
Saudi Arabian Fertilizers Co (SAFCO) said its
second-quarter net profit halved year-on-year as product prices
remained low. It made a net profit of 299 million riyals; the
mean forecast by five analysts had been 290.5 million riyals.
Alinma Bank reported a 12.1 percent rise in
second-quarter net profit to 409 million riyals ($109.1
million); the average prediction was 395.3 million riyals.
And Arab National Bank reported a 2.1 percent drop
in second-quarter net profit as expenses rose. It made a net
profit of 818 million riyals, broadly in line with the average
estimate of 773.7 million riyals.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)