DUBAI, July 25 Gulf bourses diverged in early
trade on Monday with the two main bourses in the United Arab
Emirates recovering from losses on the previous day but Riyadh's
stock index dragged lower by petrochemicals.
Abu Dhabi's index climbed 0.4 percent with real
estate developer and property rental manager Eshraq Properties
, the most heavily traded stock on the bourse, adding
1.4 percent.
But real estate advisory firm JLL reported that after 18
months of relatively stable conditions, Abu Dhabi's real estate
market was starting to show initial signs of weakness.
"During Q2 2016, we have started to see the first signs of a
downward trend as the decline in the oil sector, reduced
government spending and weak sentiment continues," David Dudley,
head of JLL's Abu Dhabi office, said in a report.
Aldar Properties, the largest listed real estate
developer in Abu Dhabi, was flat after an hour of trade. The
company is expected to report earnings on Aug. 2.
Dubai's index partly recovered from its 0.8 percent
decline on Sunday and added 0.5 percent. Builder Arabtec
was the most active stock and gained 1.3 percent.
Qatar's index was little changed in thin trade. Two
blue chip lenders had opposing impacts on market direction with
Islamic lender Masraf Al Rayan rising 0.6 percent
while the largest lender by market value, Qatar National Bank
, dropped 0.3 percent.
Riyadh's benchmark edged down 0.3 percent after 35
minutes, extending the previous session's 1.2 percent decline.
Petrochemical shares were the main drag as Brent futures
prices held near 11-week lows. Most petrochemical
producers have reported second-quarter earnings so the market is
awaiting results from heavyweight Saudi Basic Industries
, which is expected to report this week. Shares in
SABIC were down 0.6 percent.
Sahara Petrochemical rose 0.9 percent after it
reported that second-quarter net profit soared 746 percent,
partly because of higher selling prices for some products, but
also because some plants experienced scheduled shut-downs in the
year-earlier period.
Some insurers were bullish after posting results. Saudi
United Cooperative Insurance jumped 7.6 percent after
it swung to a net profit before zakat (tax) of 30.6 million
riyals ($8.16 million) from a loss of 40.4 million riyals in the
corresponding quarter of 2015.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)