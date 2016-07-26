DUBAI, July 26 Shares in Saudi Basic Industries
Corp could gain on Tuesday after the company said it
was in talks with an affiliate of U.S. Exxon Mobil to
launch a joint venture, but most Gulf bourses look set to be
sluggish with oil prices weak and global equities soft.
SABIC announced late on Monday that it was studying a
proposal for a jointly owned petrochemicals complex on the
United States' Gulf coast.
"Although talks are still in their preliminary stages, the
talks will signal to investors just how serious and proactive
local companies are at turning global," said one petrochemical
equities analyst. SABIC is expected to report second-quarter
earnings by the end of this week.
But other Saudi petrochemical shares may have a weak bias as
Brent futures are trading near 11-week lows.
Etihad Etisalat (Mobily), Saudi Arabia's second
largest listed telecommunications operator, swung to a net
profit in the second quarter of 18.8 million riyals ($5.02
million). This compared with a loss of 901 million riyals in the
prior-year period but fell short of analysts' average profit
forecast of 52.5 million riyals.
Dubai Financial Market may fall after it reported a
60 percent plunge in quarterly net profit on Monday as revenue
fell by 43.9 percent.
In Egypt, the stock market index faces selling
pressure as the Egyptian pound weakened to an unprecedented 13
to the dollar on the black market on Monday amid expectations
for a devaluation.
Although economists expect Egypt's central bank to keep
interest rates unchanged at its monetary policy committee
meeting on Thursday, after it raised rates by 100 basis points
at its last meeting, further hikes are not ruled out if the
currency cotinues to get knocked down.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)