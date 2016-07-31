DUBAI, July 31 Stock markets in the Gulf were
soft in early trade on Sunday, weighed down by weak oil prices
and a lacklustre set of second-quarter corporate results.
Riyadh's stock index lost 0.2 percent after 40
minutes of trade as the petrochemical sector dropped
0.4 percent. The September Brent oil contract settled at $42.46
a barrel on Friday, down 0.6 percent on the day and 14.5 percent
lower on the month.
Emaar the Economic City, builder of the King
Abdullah Economic City in Jeddah, dropped 2.9 percent. The
company reported a 58 percent jump in second-quarter net profit
to 79 million riyals ($21.1 million), but it attributed the rise
mainly to cancellation of a rental contract and to changes in
infrastructure cost estimates for industrial land.
In Dubai, the main index edged down 0.3 percent as
du dropped 2.3 percent. The telecommunications operator
reported an 11.3 percent fall in second-quarter net profit to
445.4 million dirhams ($121.3 million), at the low end of
expectations; analysts at EFG Hermes and SICO Bahrain had
forecast 433.8 million dirhams and 487.1 million dirhams
respectively.
But Aramex jumped 3.5 percent on news that the
founder, Fadi Ghandour, has sold all his shares in Levant
Logistics Holdings, which held his 9.9 percent stake in Aramex.
This, and the purchase on Thursday of a 6.55 percent stake in
Aramex by Jaona Investment LLC, suggested the interest of a
strategic investor in the company. On Thursday, Aramex reported
a 36-percent rise in second-quarter net profit, above
estimates.
In Abu Dhabi the index was flat as usually heavily
traded shares moved little. Aldar Properties, which
is due to report earnings this week, slipped 0.4 percent.
