DUBAI Aug 1 Dubai's stock market rose in early
trade on Monday, supported by positive earnings from its largest
listed stock, while Saudi Arabia's index edged up as investors
bought shares on recent price dips.
Dubai's index was up 0.7 percent. Emaar Properties
climbed 1.6 percent to 6.93 dirhams after the
developer reported an 8 percent rise in second-quarter net
profit to 1.27 billion dirhams ($346 million), ahead of the 1.06
billion dirhams forecast by SICO Bahrain. According to Thomson
Reuters data, the median target price of 11 analysts covering
the stock is 9.64 dirhams.
Other property-related companies, which have not yet
reported earnings, also fared well with builder Arabtec
gaining 1.4 percent.
Dubai Investments edged up 0.5 percent. On Monday
the conglomerate reported a 2.3 percent fall in second-quarter
net profit to 218.4 million dirhams.
Abu Dhabi's index barely moved with Aldar Properties
, the largest listed property developer, due to report
earnings this week, slipping 0.7 percent.
Saudi Arabia's index rose 0.5 percent in the first
15 minutes of trade as some blue chips were bought. Saudi Basic
Industries climbed 0.6 percent and Islamic lender Al
Rajhi Banking rose 1.3 percent.
