DUBAI Aug 3 A poor global market environment suggests shares in the Gulf may come under pressure on Wednesday but positive corporate survey results from Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates may limit the damage.

Brent crude oil hit a fresh four-month low below $42 a barrel overnight as the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.5 percent. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan is down 1.3 percent on Wednesday morning.

However, the seasonally adjusted Emirates NBD Saudi Arabia Purchasing Managers' Index climbed to an eight-month high of 56.0 last month from 54.4 in June. This suggests the economy might be stabilising after a slowdown due to low oil prices and state spending cuts.

Output growth rose sharply, while growth in new orders and employment growth also accelerated. Investors may turn more postive towards domestic-demand driven companies as a result, especially those that continue to pay dividends.

The seasonally adjusted Emirates NBD UAE PMI, which covers manufacturing and services, rose to a ten-month high of 55.3 last month from 53.4 in June.

Among individual stocks, Qatar's Gulf International Services may drop after the oil and gas conglomerate reported a 67.2 percent fall in second-quarter net profit to 81.8 million riyals ($22.5 million), missing the 108.1 million riyals which QNB Financial Services had forecast.

The Emirates NBD Egypt PMI for the non-oil private sector was 48.9 in July, an improvement from June's 47.5, but it was the tenth straight month of contraction.

Markit, which compiled the data, said foreign exchange liquidity shortages, higher costs and subdued customer turnout were the main burdens on the economy, but there was a slight improvement in underlying demand. (Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)