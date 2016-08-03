BRIEF-National Bank Of Kuwait Egypt unit signs $300 mln loan agreement with SUMED
* Egypt unit signs $300 million loan agreement with Arab Petroleum Pipelines Co(SUMED) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI Aug 3 Gulf shares fell in early trade on Wednesday as a poor global market environment and fresh multi-month lows in crude oil prices weighed on sentiment.
Dubai's index lost 1.1 percent, heading for a second straight day of declines, with heavyweight Emaar Properties dropping 2.2 percent.
In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark was dragged 0.3 percent lower mainly by the banking sector. Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank was down 2.7 percent.
Saudi Arabia's index edged down 0.4 percent after 30 minutes of trade with three-fifths of traded shares declining.
The telecommunication sub-sector lost 0.6 percent with Saudi Telecom Co (STC) dropping 0.8 percent.
But the insurance sector, which is usually heavily traded by short-term investors, added O.4 percent. BUPA Arabia , a mid-cap medical insurer, was up 0.8 percent. (Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
* Signs contracting agreement worth 112.5 million riyals with ICT for second phase of Madinat Al Mawater project