DUBAI Aug 7 Stock markets in the Middle East
look set for gains on Sunday after Wall Street jumped to a
record high and emerging markets were boosted by a fresh round
of stimulus from the Bank of England.
On Friday the Dow Jones industrial average rose 1.04
percent as a strong jobs report spurred optimisim and emerging
market stocks were on track for a fourth week of gains with
MSCI's emerging market index rising 1 percent.
Cairo's main equities index, which is traded by
foreign investors, closed at a 13-month high on Thursday amid
optimism over Egypt's talks with the International Monetary
Fund.
On Thursday, the fourth day of talks that are expected to
last for another week to 10 days, Egypt said it was making good
progress in the negotiations and expected parliament to pass a
long-awaited value-added tax by early September.
"As Cairo inches closer to inking a deal with the IMF, the
stock market will continue to be supported," said Wafik Dawood,
portfolio manager at Cairo-based Compass Capital.
Dawood added that any profit-taking by local traders might
create some opportunities for foreign funds to buy value stocks.
In the Gulf, the United Arab Emirates bourses
and Qatar may outperform Saudi Arabia and
other markets since they are more exposed to foreign capital
inflows.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)