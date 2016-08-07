DUBAI Aug 7 Strength in international equities
markets at the end of last week helped lift share prices in the
Gulf in early trade on Sunday.
Dubai's index added 0.6 percent as mid-cap shares
outperformed. Construction firm Arabtec, which has yet
to publish its quarterly financial report, added 3.4 percent.
Similarly, mid-cap shares helped push Abu Dhabi's index
up 0.1 percent. RAK Properties was 1.7 percent
higher.
Qatar's main index climbed 0.2 percent in very thin
volume with 10 of 17 traded shares advancing. Industries Qatar,
which reported strong earnings late last week, rose 1 percent.
Saudi Arabia's index edged up 0.5 percent in the
first 20 minutes of trade as all 14 petrochemical shares
advanced; heavyweight Saudi Basic Industries added 0.3
percent. Etihad Etisalat (Mobily), the second largest
telecommunications operator by market value, rose 3 percent.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)