DUBAI Aug 10 Stock markets in the Gulf were
little changed in early trade on Wednesday with Abu Dhabi's
index lagging on poor second-quarter earnings from an
energy-related company.
Abu Dhabi's index slipped 0.2 percent as Abu Dhabi
National Energy Co (TAQA) fell 3.6 percent, erasing
some of the 12 percent gain posted over the previous week, after
it reported a wider second-quarter net loss.
The state-owned oil explorer made a net loss of 588 million
dirhams ($160.2 million) versus a loss of 421 million dirhams a
year ago.
Some mid-sized property developers also underperformed, with
Eshraq Properties falling 1.4 percent.
In Dubai, the index rose 0.3 percent with Union
Properties up 1.3 percent after it reported a 270
percent leap in second-quarter net profit attributable to
shareholders. The firm cited increased contracting, higher
property valuations and gains from selling investment
properties.
Some large-cap shares which had outperformed on Tuesday
continued inching higher, with Emaar Properties adding
0.7 percent.
Qatar's index inched up 0.3 percent. Banking shares
were some of the top performers with Masraf Al Rayan
advancing 2.3 percent and Qatar Islamic Bank adding
1.4 percent.
Saudi Arabia's index nudged up 0.03 percent, helped
by small gains in the banking sector. Al Rajhi Banking and
Investment, the largest Islamic lender, added 0.4
percent.
The petrochemical sector, which had been rising
over the last four sessions, lagged as some second-tier
producers pulled back. Nama Chemicals lost 0.8
percent.
