DUBAI Aug 15 Stock markets in the Gulf may firm on Monday after oil prices climbed further and as Asian equities hold near multi-month highs.

Brent oil futures have added 0.6 percent on Monday morning to $47.26 a barrel, rising more than 10 percent since the start of this month as speculation intensifies about potential producer action to support prices in an oversupplied market.

Meanwhile China's blue-chip CSI300 equities index is up 1.3 percent to a seven-month high and MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan has recouped early losses to hold near a one-year peak.

Dubai's stock index, last at 3,567 points, looks set to test technical resistance as soon as on Monday at its April peak of 3,605 points. Any break would point up to the October peak of 3,740 points.

A 2.5 percent surge by blue chip Emaar Properties on Sunday suggests there is a good chance of the index breaking technical resistance. Emaar rose to 7.34 dirhams, above the October peak of 7.01 dirhams, triggering a major reverse head & shoulders pattern formed by the highs and lows since August 2015 and pointing up in the very long term to around 9.75 dirhams.

In some markets such as Qatar and Saudi Arabia, however, valuations may begin to weigh on some individual stocks. For example Qatar National Bank, which has risen 13 percent since late June, is now at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 10 times, above the average for its peers of nine times, according to Thomson Reuters data.

"With higher prices come higher valuations, and the recent earnings season was nothing to overly cheer. The tempered expectations for the third quarter suggest these price levels will not hold," said a Jeddah-based portfolio manager. (Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)