DUBAI Aug 15 Firmer oil prices helped lift most stock markets in the Gulf early on Monday but Qatar's index pulled away from a nine-month high as investors took profits.

Dubai's index added 0.7 percent to 3,594 points, nearing technical resistance at its April peak of 3,605 points. Any break would point up to the October peak of 3,740 points.

Emaar Properties added 0.8 percent and DAMAC Properties, which fell 0.4 percent on Sunday after reporting a drop in second-quarter net income, rebounded 2.9 percent.

But builder Drake & Scull dropped 3.5 percent in heavy trade after reporting a second-quarter net loss attributable to owners of the parent of 207.6 million dirhams ($56.6 million) versus a profit of 10.3 million dirhams a year earlier. EFG Hermes had forecast a quarterly loss of 11.4 million dirhams

Abu Dhabi's index inched up 0.2 percent with small and mid-cap shares outperforming. Dana Gas rose 1.8 percent and investment firm Waha Capital added 2.1 percent.

In Qatar, the index edged down 0.2 percent with Ezdan Holding, a real estate company, dropping 0.8 percent. Shares in the company are up 10.0 percent since July 1.

Petrochemical shares supported the index in Saudi Arabia, which was up 0.2 percent after 40 minutes of trade. Saudi Basic Industries edged up 0.3 percent, taking its gains since Aug. 1 to 4.0 percent.

The telecommunications sector also fared well with Etihad Etisalat (Mobily) adding 1.0 percent and Zain KSA gaining 1.4 percent. (Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)