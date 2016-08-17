DUBAI Aug 17 Gulf stocks may consolidate on Wednesday after Wall Street and other global bourses pulled back overnight in response to New York Federal Reserve President William Dudley's statement that U.S. interest rates could rise as soon as September.

Brent crude oil futures rose to a fresh multi-week high above $49 a barrel overnight but weakness in most major Gulf stock markets on Tuesday suggested they had for now become less sensitive to the rebound in oil prices.

Dubai's index fell 0.4 percent to 3,587 points on Tuesday, retreating from technical resistance at its April peak of 3,605 points.

Qatar's main stock index jumped 2.2 percent, largely because of big gains in three stocks that analysts now think may be included in FTSE's emerging market index when Qatar is upgraded to that status on Sept. 19: Qatar National Bank (QNB) , Qatar Insurance and Qatar Navigation .

Those stocks may now mostly reflect the good news, so further gains may prove more difficult. EFG Hermes estimates that FTSE-related fund inflows into all Qatari stocks next month will total $550 million; the capitalisation of QNB alone is about $38.9 billion. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)