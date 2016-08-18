DUBAI Aug 18 Gulf stock markets may edge up on
Thursday in response to strong oil prices and global equities,
but a lack of positive local news and technical barriers may
prevent major gains.
Brent crude oil futures hit a five-week high of
$49.93 a barrel overnight and Asian stock markets are higher
after minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest meeting
showed policymakers were in no rush to raise interest rates.
Nevertheless, there is little fresh news locally to trigger
buying of stocks, and Dubai's main index, last at 3,557
points, faces technical resistance on its April peak of 3,605
points. It failed an initial test of that barrier earlier this
week.
Dubai's DP World reported a 50 percent jump in
first-half profit but that was on the back of acquisitions; the
port operator also said it was delaying expansion of terminals
at Dubai's Jebel Ali port because of softer market conditions.
Saudi Arabia's index, last at 6,220 points, is
testing technical support on its early August low of 6,226
points. It may rebound from that support but any break would be
very bearish, triggering a major right triangle formed by the
highs and lows since April and pointing down to the 5,600-point
area in the medium term.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia)