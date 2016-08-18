DUBAI Aug 18 Gulf stock markets moved little in
early trade on Thursday as Saudi petrochemical shares firmed
moderately in response to higher oil prices, but Qatar pulled
back after a surge in past days due to hopes for inflows of
foreign funds.
The Saudi stock index was flat after 45 minutes as
petrochemical giant Saudi Basic Industries climbed 0.9
percent but the banking sector edged down.
Dubai's stock index edged down 0.1 percent as GFH
Financial, a stock that attracts speculators and was
the most heavily traded share, rose 1.0 percent but Emaar
Properties slipped 0.3 percent.
Qatar's index pulled back 0.5 percent after gaining
earlier this week on expectations for fund inflows in
mid-September, when index compiler FTSE will upgrade the market
to emerging market status.
Among stocks which may become components of FTSE's emerging
market index and led the bourse up this week, Qatar National
Bank fell back 1.0 percent and Qatar Insurance
dropped 0.4 percent.
