DUBAI Aug 23 Gulf stock markets may stay weak on Tuesday because of sliding oil prices and weak short-term technical charts.

Brent crude, which hit a two-month high of $51.22 a barrel on Friday, has dropped back to $48.63, removing - temporarily at least - one of the few positive macroeconomic factors for Gulf bourses in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, technicals for several equity indexes have worsened. Dubai's index, last at 3,535 points, has in the last few days failed a test of resistance on the April peak of 3,605 points.

Saudi Arabia's index dropped 1.7 percent on Monday to 6,110 points, confirming a break of technical support on its early August low of 6,226 points. That triggered a bearish right triangle formed by the highs and lows since April and pointing down to the 5,600-point area in the medium term.

Among individual stocks, Dubai-listed construction and engineering company Drake & Scull International may attract interest after a top executive told Reuters that the company had asked advisers for proposals to review its business and find strategic investors.

Drake & Scull has appointed a legal adviser to hold discussions with the United Arab Emirates stock market regulator, the Securities and Commodities Authority, on the possibility of bringing in strategic investors, he said, but did not elaborate on who the investors might be. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)